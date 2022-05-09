What 8 Women Wore To Their Legal Wedding Ceremony

After two years of ever-changing restrictions and necessary COVID precautions, 2022 feels like the true, if tentative, return of wedding season.
Getting married — that is to say, legally wed — is a different beast to having a wedding. It has to be done by a religious official or a registrar in an officially registered space. Many couples end up doing two ceremonies: the Proper Wedding and the legal ceremony. And this, of course, affords the opportunity for two wedding outfits (and twice as much fun). We spoke to eight women about their legal ceremony 'fits, what inspired them and how they celebrated their official, legal change without the big to-do.