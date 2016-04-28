Are Short Dresses The Cool-Girl Answer To Bridal Gowns?

The search for the "perfect" wedding dress is dizzying, to say the least — especially when you don't really know what you want.
Since your wedding photos are going to stick around for, well, ever, the piece you pick should feel reflective of your personal style. And if you're not into traditional gowns, an unconventional silhouette — like a super-short hemline — can do just the trick. So, instead of walking down the aisle with a train trailing behind you, the mini- and midi-length frocks ahead will help you realize that less (fabric) is more for your big day.
