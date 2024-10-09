Freud began his practice in the late 19th century in the opulent city of Vienna. At the time, he was just a humble doctor — no one special. He would go on to become one of the most influential (and controversial) men of the century, his ideas about the human mind making him famous worldwide. But then, his fame rippled outwards, touching everything he touched, from his iconic round lenses to his equally iconic couch. (You can still visit this divan in London, which is the last place Freud lived.) While the latter is beige and rather plain, Freud turned it into something maximalist, piling it with rugs and cushions, all of them red, red, red.