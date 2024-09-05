12 Handbag Trends To Tote Around This Fall

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As fall rolls in, so does the undeniable urge to shake up your wardrobe. And, there’s no easier way to do that than with a handbag possessing main character energy — one that’s primed to steal the spotlight.
The fall 2024 lineup is anything but ordinary. Think: light gray shades taking over as the new neutral, versatile enough to pair with everything with a decided freshness to keep things intriguing. Or, if you’re feeling a bit rebellious, moto-inspired details — silver chain links, studs, and zippers — add just the right amount of edge without going full punk.
On the more demure end of the spectrum, we’ve got ladylike frame bags that give off elegant vintage vibes with a modern twist that keeps them far from stuffy. Plus, sleek lock-and-key silhouettes that add a touch of classic refinement to looks both dressy and casual.
If smaller shapes are your ideal bag mate, cute little crescent bags are all about those sleek curves, while cylinder bags — both horizontal and vertical — are the new minis that might not hold much but make a big statement. For a more spacious moment with throwback appeal, there’s the triumphant return of the bowling bags, serving up some serious retro charm and long, shoulder strap satchels that fit everything but the kitchen sink. And if you’re all about texture, this season’s plushest styles, ranging from faux furs and shearlings to knitted designs, are here to add a playful, tactile element to your look.
Here’s the best part: Bags are one of those accessories that justify a splurge — they’re the piece that pulls your whole outfit together, whether you’re heading out for the day or dressing up for an event. But if a splurge isn’t in the cards, no worries—we’ve got you covered with some seriously stylish budget-friendly options. So, let’s get into the bag trends that are going to be everywhere this fall — because trust us, you’re going to want one of each.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Going Gray
Lighter shades of gray are having a moment, proving that hue is anything but drab. It’s the perfect pick for those who love the softness of ivory but want something a little fresher. With Louis Vuitton, Ulla Johnson, and Balmain leading the charge, these gray bags are the new neutral — sleek, versatile, and just a bit unexpected.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Moto(mami)
When it comes to bags with an edge, this season’s moto-inspired details are everything. Silver chain links, studs, and zippers bring the attitude without needing to invest in a motorcycle — perfect for adding just the right amount of rebellious flair and edge to your everyday look.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Get In Frame
Frame bags are back in a big way, offering everything from sleek clutches to polished top handles. Whether you’re drawn to Michael Kors’ sharp lines or Bottega Veneta's and Dries Van Noten’s softer curves, these bags deliver vintage vibes through a modern lens, adding a touch of old-school elegance without the grandma feels.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Good Curves
Slim shoulder bags à la the '90s have been everywhere, but this season’s refresh is all about the compact crescent shapes. These sleek, curvy styles are the perfect update to the moon bag trend — ideal for those who pack only the essentials and like to keep things light and very cutesy.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Firing On All Cylinders
Prediction: cylinder bags are the new mini obsession. Whether you prefer them upright or elongated, these bags captivate with their understated charm. They’re slim and might not hold much, but they’re guaranteed to turn heads this fall.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Join The Bowling Club
Bowling bags, with their rounded shape and structured design, are a standout alternative to shoulder bags this season. Embrace longer-handled versions for a fresh workwear vibe, or keep it cute with minis that add a retro touch to your night-out look.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Under Lock & Key
This season, it’s all about locking down your look — literally. From polished, ladylike top handles to slouchier, oversized styles, these lock-and-key bags bring a fresh twist to classic sophistication. Thanks to this trend, this fall, you can secure a timeless bag with a more laid-back sensibility.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Totes Practical
The humble black tote is getting a stylish refresh this season. With sleek lines, pliable silhouettes, and distinctive detailing, this iconic leather carryall is anything but boring — it’s your most practical bag for daily schleps, perfectly fusing form and function. Pro tip: Lean into the bag charm trend (à la Coach) to add a personalized touch and heighten the modern effect.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Getting Soft
Show your softer side this season with plush bags that are all about texture. From faux furs and shearlings to knitted designs, these fuzzy bags add a playful, tactile element to your look with designers like Jil Sander and Stella McCartney redefining cozy.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Put On The Spot
Leopard print never really goes away, and for good reason — it’s the purr-fect impact print. Whether you’re going all-in with head-to-toe spots or just teasing a touch with your bag, this iconic motif always delivers. From smaller-scale styles à la Rabanne to chic carryalls at Balenciaga, go ahead and inject a little wildness into your outfit rotation.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: Shoulder It
Big, spacious shoulder bags are back, and the slouchier the silhouette, the better. Designers like Chloé and Isabel Marant are reviving this aughts-era trend with a modern twist — perfect for when you need a bag that can carry it all while looking more effortless with the hands-free ease of the long strap.
2024 Fall Handbag Trend: All In The Wrist
These aren’t the wristlets from your pre-teen days. Fall’s versions are more like jewelry, featuring bangle cuff handles that feel elevated and grown-up, making them perfect for the evening. From Chloé’s sculptural bracelet bags to Prada’s cuffed styles, these polished minis are ideal for keeping things light and stylish for a night out — with just a flick of the wrist.