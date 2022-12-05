15 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

Now that our calendars are chock-full of work holiday parties and festive nights out, not only are we having to schedule our hair wash days in accordance, we're having to pull together some bangin' party outfits, too. So allow some festive-fun styling to commence...
Firstly, there is no set formula to dressing up for a holiday party but if you're struggling to come up with outfits for your various festivities, why not strip it back to basics? Try sticking to the foolproof combination of a dress and kicks – whether that's platform heels (to save your arches) or knee-high boots (this season's trendiest boot length) – and you're practically sorted. If you're in need of more specifics, like what kind of heels to wear with a floor-length dress, or the dress style best suited to your coveted cowboy boots, we've collated some of our favourite recent looks from creators on the 'gram to give you a dose of inspiration.
Advertisement
Scroll on for 15 party-ready dress-and-shoes looks, along with some hand-picked styles that you can shop now.
1. Sequin mini + metallic heels
Sequins and heels? A classic holiday look that never fails to impress.
2. Floral midi + knee-high boots
No, florals aren't just for spring. Wear them with gusto.
3. Smock dress + cowboy boots
Perfect for gatherings that involve a decadent festive feast and a plentiful supply of mulled wine.
4. Tube dress + strappy heels
If you're looking to channel an Old Hollywood vibe then take some inspiration from this look. Tip: Add opera gloves for extra glitz.
5. Lace dress + thigh-high boots
It's official: Naked dressing is coming with us into 2023. Simply add more coverage with a pair of thigh-high boots or tights.
6. Babydoll dress + Mary Janes
Chunky (and comfy) Mary Janes are the perfect shoes for partying well into the wee hours of the morning.
7. Blazer dress + pumps
If you're looking for an easy workwear-to-after-hours sartorial transition, this is your answer: blazer, pumps and a bag.
8. Sequin mini + knee-high boots
Opting for something simplistic? Slip on a minidress and knee-high boots and tuck a bag under your arm for that '90s look.
9. Screen-printed dress + trainers
The non-naked way to do naked dressing (and yes, you can wear trainers to any party).
10. Leather dress + kitten heels
A kitten heel is always a good idea when the dress code is evening wear.
11. Asymmetric dress + wedge boots
Advertisement
An all-white look is no easy feat but done well it can hit all the right notes, no matter the occasion.
12. Cut-out dress + heeled loafers
Update this look for winter by adding black tights. The British weather is kind to no one.
13. Wrap dress + strappy heels
A dress with a built-in scarf? It's the ideal combination for colder climes.
14. Printed dress + colour-blocked boots
Trust us, there's no such thing as wearing too many colours in winter.
15. Button-up dress + knee-high boots
Looking to perfect that easy, French girl style? Take inspo from this outfit combo and you can't go wrong.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.