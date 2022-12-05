Story from Fashion

15 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

Ebony-Renee Baker
Now that our calendars are chock-full of work holiday parties and festive nights out, not only are we having to schedule our hair wash days in accordance, we're having to pull together some bangin' party outfits, too. So allow some festive-fun styling to commence...
Firstly, there is no set formula to dressing up for a holiday party but if you're struggling to come up with outfits for your various festivities, why not strip it back to basics? Try sticking to the foolproof combination of a dress and kicks – whether that's platform heels (to save your arches) or knee-high boots (this season's trendiest boot length) – and you're practically sorted. If you're in need of more specifics, like what kind of heels to wear with a floor-length dress, or the dress style best suited to your coveted cowboy boots, we've collated some of our favourite recent looks from creators on the 'gram to give you a dose of inspiration.
Scroll on for 15 party-ready dress-and-shoes looks, along with some hand-picked styles that you can shop now.

1. Sequin mini + metallic heels

Sequins and heels? A classic holiday look that never fails to impress.
River Island
Pink Knot Front Long Sleeve Mini Dress
£45.00
River Island
Topshop
Robot Toe Post High Platform Sandal
£45.00
ASOS
Ba&sh
Divina Dress
£510.00
Ba&sh
Shelby
Embellished Block High Heels
£40.00
Schuh

2. Floral midi + knee-high boots

No, florals aren't just for spring. Wear them with gusto.
Omnes
Monument Tea Dress
£55.00
Omnes
Duo Boots
Freya Knee High Boots
£250.00
Duo Boots
Mango
Ruched Detail Flower Dress
£35.99
Mango
Vagabond
Brooke Tall Boots
£175.00
Vagabond

3. Smock dress + cowboy boots

Perfect for gatherings that involve a decadent festive feast and a plentiful supply of mulled wine.
Gap
Tiered Tie-waist Midi Dress
£56.00
Gap
H&M
Balloon-sleeved Dress
£34.99
H&M
John Fluevog
Platform Cowboy Boot
$469.00
John Fluevog
ASRA
Marvin Boots
£129.00
Urban Outfitters

4. Tube dress + strappy heels

If you're looking to channel an Old Hollywood vibe then take some inspiration from this look. Tip: Add opera gloves for extra glitz.
Weekday
Tania Ribbed Tube Dress
£29.00
Weekday
Public Desire
Midnight Heeled Shoes
£35.00
ASOS
Reformation
Hansen Knit Dress
£168.00
Reformation
Kurt Geiger
Alexa Heels
£59.00£119.00
Kurt Geiger

5. Lace dress + thigh-high boots

It's official: Naked dressing is coming with us into 2023. Simply add more coverage with a pair of thigh-high boots or tights.
Zara
Lace Shirt Dress
£49.99
Zara
Sheertex
Classic Sheer Rip-resist Thigh Highs
£38.00£48.00
Sheertex
Susamusa
Cyra Slip Dress
£70.00
Susamusa
Charles & Keith
Cylindrical Heel Thigh-high Boots
$92.00$115.00
Charles & Keith

6. Babydoll dress + Mary Janes

Chunky (and comfy) Mary Janes are the perfect shoes for partying well into the wee hours of the morning.
Selkie
Rosebud Dress
£195.00
Free People
Monki
Mary Jane Platform Heels
£45.00
Monki
Collusion
Floral Embossed Bandeau Mini Dress
£42.99
ASOS
Windsor Smith
Kisses Black Patent
£110.00
Windsor Smith

7. Blazer dress + pumps

If you're looking for an easy workwear-to-after-hours sartorial transition, this is your answer: blazer, pumps and a bag.
Reiss
Plunge Tuxedo Mini Dress
£228.00
Reiss
Schutz
Edwina Heels
£108.00
Free People
H&M
Double-breasted Blazer Dress
£29.99
H&M
Whistles
Corie Suede Heeled Pump
£145.00
Whistles

8. Sequin mini + knee-high boots

Opting for something simplistic? Slip on a minidress and knee-high boots and tuck a bag under your arm for that '90s look.
Amy Lynn
Multi Striped Sequin Mini Dress
£99.00
ASOS
Jigsaw
Rachel Leather Knee Boot
£250.00
Jigsaw
AllSaints
Jamilia Gene Embellished Mini Dress
£399.00
AllSaints
DUNE LONDON
Trinny Leather Knee-high Boots
£170.00
Dune London

9. Screen-printed dress + trainers

The non-naked way to do naked dressing (and yes, you can wear trainers to any party).
Syndical Chamber
Nude Dress
£283.00
Syndical Chamber
New Balance
574 Trainers
£100.00
New Balance
SINEAD GOREY
Carni Graphic-print Stretch-woven Mini Dress
£155.00
Selfridges
Nike
Air Max 95 Qs Trainers
£165.00
Net-A-Porter

10. Leather dress + kitten heels

A kitten heel is always a good idea when the dress code is evening wear.
Sosandar
Faux Leather Collared Dress
£84.00
Marks & Spencer
Zara
Mid-heel Shoes
£99.99
Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Belted Dress
£55.99
Zara
Next
Studded Slingback Kitten Heels
£45.00
Next

11. Asymmetric dress + wedge boots

An all-white look is no easy feat but done well it can hit all the right notes, no matter the occasion.
Mango
Asymmetric Hem Dress
£79.99
Mango
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asymmetric Twill Button Maxi Dress
£45.00
ASOS
River Island
Wedge Platform Ankle Boots
£60.00
River Island
Russell & Bromley
Everest Hi
£595.00
Russell & Bromley

12. Cut-out dress + heeled loafers

Update this look for winter by adding black tights. The British weather is kind to no one.
& Other Stories
Fringed One-shoulder Midi Dress
£65.00£120.00
& Other Stories
Kurt Geiger
Stomp Heeled Loafer
£179.00
Kurt Geiger
H&M
Crêpe Cut-out Dress
£39.99
H&M
Charles & Keith
Penny Loafer Pumps
£55.20£69.00
Charles & Keith

13. Wrap dress + strappy heels

A dress with a built-in scarf? It's the ideal combination for colder climes.
Hush
Henna Jersey Wrap Dress
£89.00
Hush
Kurt Geiger
Alexa Heels
£59.00£119.00
Kurt Geiger
In The Style
Velvet Plunge Front Knot Detail Wrap Dress
£50.00
ASOS
Schuh
Sania Strappy Heels
£15.99£30.00
Schuh

14. Printed dress + colour-blocked boots

Trust us, there's no such thing as wearing too many colours in winter.
Lazy Oaf
Alphabetti Fitted Dress
£80.00
Lazy Oaf
ALOHAS
South Bicolour Leather Boots
£228.00
alohas
Reformation
Lewis Dress
£278.00
Reformation
Office
Axel Square Toe Apron Block Heel Ankle Boots
£105.00
Office

15. Button-up dress + knee-high boots

Looking to perfect that easy, French girl style? Take inspo from this outfit combo and you can't go wrong.
Maeve
Maeve Tweed Mini Dress
£120.00
Anthropologie
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
£300.00
Bobbies
Sézane
Alberta Dress
£150.00
Sézane
Vagabond
Brooke Tall Boots
£175.00
Vagabond
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

