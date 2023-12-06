ADVERTISEMENT
15 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated December 6, 2023, 7:32 PM
Photo: Via @thatcurlytop.
Hoping to whip up some head-turning party looks this month? We've got you covered. Because no matter what you celebrate, it's likely your December diary is filling up with end-of-year get-togethers fast. And in a world of fleeting TikTok hacks and aesthetic burnout, the idea of coming up with a fresh party look can feel daunting.
That's why we're here to help you navigate your existing wardrobe, this season's party trends and some of the best pieces out there so you can plan all your looks ahead. In this instance, we're taking it back to basics, i.e., the foolproof combo of dress-and-shoes 'fits. Whether you're a fan of classic pumps, platform Mary Janes, or knee-high boots and want to know the dress styles that suit them best, we've got you sorted with a hefty dose of inspiration and editor-selected product picks.
Scroll on for 15 party-ready dress-and-shoes looks—courtesy of 15 fab fashion creators—along with tons of styles you can shop now.

1. All white + pops of color

Keep your outfit simple (and angelic), then add some fun with bright accessories like socks, shoes, and a bag. Maybe even a matching lip?
2. Patterned mini + ankle boots

Dress down any gown with ankle boots for less formal office parties or festive dinners. Extra points for added comfort on the way home.
3. Slip dress + kitten heels

Slip dresses aren't just for home or to wear under dresses. Don yours proudly on its own and add kitten heels for an elegant, yet comfy look.
4. A-line dress + platform Mary Janes

When it comes to those decadent festive feasts, a loose-fitted dress is the next best thing after an elastic waistband. Just saying.
5. Midi dress + biker boots

This is a prime example of styling your biker boots for more formal events. Holiday party at 8 and on the motorcycle home by midnight...
6. Bow dress + shoes

From big statement bows to dainty bow appliqués, there's no better way to acknowledge your inner worth (and your love for the holidays). You are a gift!
7. Skater dress + knee-high boots

Opting for something simplistic? Slip on a baby-doll dress and knee-high boots for an edgy '90s look.
8. Feather dress + metallic heels

Feathers are like the sister to sequins—fun, bold and perfect for parties. Pair your feather ensemble with metallic heels for the ultimate statement.
9. Knit midi dress + flats

If you're looking for an easy workwear-to-after-hours sartorial transition, this is your answer. Warm knitwear and comfy shoes for the win.
10. Denim midi dress + bright shoes

Denim can be a winter girly too, and this is proof. To dress up a denim midi, pair it with bright-colored heels or boots.
11. Wrap-front dress + heels

Take notes from South Asian silhouettes, like the saree, with wrap fronts and elaborate layers.
12. Black dress + heels

For those who tend to stray from color (no judgement here!) a glamorous all-black look can be all the statement you need.
13. Sweater dress + boots

Not here for the glam styles? A mini sweater dress with boots can be party-appropriate, too. Just add tights and a blazer or coat.
14. Halter midi dress + heels

Pull out your halter midi dresses because it's time to party! Pair with heels (or any choice of kicks, really).
15. Sequin dress + shoes

Finally, we couldn't go through a winter partywear list without sequins. It's tiiiiiime!
