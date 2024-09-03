These Are The Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As we bid farewell to the sweaty chaos of summer, it’s time to dive headfirst into 2024’s best autumn fashion trends. The runways from New York to Paris have served up a lineup that’s as distinctive as it is wearable — think: everything from dainty to downright daring. This season is all about finding those standout pieces that make you feel effortlessly stylish, whether you’re channeling your inner trendsetter or indulging in a bit of nostalgia.
So, what’s on the fashion menu? Picture buttery, soft shades of yellow bringing a little sunshine into those inevitable grey autumn days. Or, if you’re more about making a statement, asymmetrical angles and draped silhouettes are ready to snag you compliments from every direction. And let’s not forget the revival of prep-school cool — only this time, it’s got a rebellious streak that’s anything but uniform.
For those who live for a tactile experience, this season’s textural trends will have you reaching out to touch everything from fluffy trims to plush knits. And if you’re all about that high-femme drama, the season’s curved silhouettes are here to give your wardrobe a feminine edge that’s both polished and powerful. As for those clinging to girlhood vibes? Good news: bows, ruffles, and rosettes are sticking around, but with a cold-weather twist that’s far from saccharine.
But that’s just the start. Get ready for full skirts that are anything but basic, dark denim with major ’90s energy, and the kind of sexy, subversive pieces that will have you turning heads for all the right reasons. Ahead, we’re breaking down all the must-know trends for autumn 2024, so you can shop them now.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Mellow Yellow
Just when you thought autumn was all about cosy neutrals and rich, moody tones, along comes pale yellow to shake things up. This unexpectedly delightful hue is here to brighten your wardrobe in the most charming way possible. See: soft, buttery tones and banana accents that are as refreshing as they are stylish, offering a welcome break from the deep burgundies and earthy browns we’ve come to expect (and love) this season. Whether it’s a tailored trench, a chic knit or a flowy evening dress, these shades are proving that fall doesn’t have to be all about playing it safe.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Angling For Compliments
Tired of your wardrobe being as predictable as your morning coffee order the minute the temperatures dip down? Enter asymmetry, where every angle is designed to keep people guessing — and complimenting. Whether it’s fluid draping or sharp, spliced tailoring, this trend is all about unexpected angles.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Back-to-School
Even if you’re a fully-fledged adult gearing up for your 20-year university reunion, you never stop feeling nostalgic for the days of back-to-school shopping. This season, this trend manifests in sharp staples like shirting and oversized blazers that scoff at uniform vibes, letterman jackets, and bold plaids that say, “Detention? I think not.” And let’s talk about the cutesy polo knits — spotted everywhere, from the streets of NYFW to the runways in Copenhagen. These are the perfect (and easy) entry point into the trend, combining preppy with just enough drama to make them anything but basic.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Personal Touch
This autumn, fashion is feeling touchy-feely, and we’re here for it. Fluffy trims, shaggy coats and plush knits are basically begging to be caressed. Even autumn dresses are getting in on the texture game, making your wardrobe a sensory playground. If you’ve ever wanted your outfit to double as a conversation starter, this is your moment.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Security Blanket
This season, it’s all about outerwear that’s as easygoing as your weekend plans (read: effortless but still on point). Picture soft cape and scarf silhouettes that you can casually toss over one shoulder. Or shawls that feel like a cosy hug. Plus, unstructured wool that makes you look pulled together without even trying. It’s comfort meets style in the best possible way. Honestly, why bother with stiff fabrics when you can look and feel like you’re wrapped in your favourite blanket?
Autumn 2024 Trend: Curves Of Your Body
Autumn 2024 is all about curves — not just yours, but those of your clothes. From rounded shoulders to nipped waists, these high-femme silhouettes are designed to flaunt every angle and make a statement. Whether you’re drawn to polished suiting that hugs your figure in all the right places or edgy, armor-inspired dresses that add a fierce twist to your wardrobe, these pieces are all about power dressing with a feminine touch.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Girly Girls
Forget the frills of your childhood — this season’s bows, ruffles, and rosettes have evolved into something entirely new. Ranging from ultra-sweet femininity to a near bad-girls-club edge, these details have been reimagined with a sharp, modern twist. A bow tied around the waist of a cream tweed suit at Chanel and a fully ribbon-adorned pink shift dress at Prada show that these accents are more than darling — they’re striking. On the dark romance end of the spectrum, black, sheer, and lace skin-baring iterations deliver charm without the nauseating sweetness, adding just the right amount of attitude. Even bubble hems play into this look for a whimsically nostalgic take.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Clear Eyes, Full Skirts, Can’t Loose
Full, voluminous skirts are making a grand, sweeping return. Picture knee- to tea-length shapes billowing gracefully as they take over the runways: Marc Jacobs’ dramatic pleats that ripple with every step, Valentino’s sleek, ultra-minimalist creations that exude quiet luxury, and Dries Van Noten’s richly detailed designs that invite a closer look with their intricate textures. As fashion shifts towards a more polished and dressier direction, these skirts are your ticket to elevating your wardrobe with a touch of runway-inspired elegance that’s as captivating in motion as it is standing still.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Fully Inked
This season’s denim is taking a darker turn this season, with deep, inky blue hues dominating the runways. From McQueen by Seán McGirr’s ultra-slim flares to Miu Miu’s low-rise skinnies and Bally’s sleek maxi skirt, it’s clear that the moodier the denim, the more impactful the look. This trend is all about turning up the intensity and attitude of your denim, with a nostalgic twist.
Autumn 2024 Trend: Get One’s Pulse Racing
Ready to turn up the heat? This trend is all about sexy, subversive pieces that blur the line between lingerie and going-out wear. From lace-up details to sheer fabrics, these looks are designed to make hearts race. But don’t worry, you can dial it up or down depending on your mood — take Michael Kors’ see-through lace skirt, paired with a chunky knit, or Tory Burch’s curved skirt set with a subtle peekaboo lace bust. Either way, you’re bound to turn heads.