I think we can all agree that it is way too cold to be walking around the house barefoot right now. But if you're currently working from home during lockdown, you’ll know that fuzzy slippers aren’t the most inspiring choice of footwear during the working day. They might be great attire for a cosy weekend movie marathon but they do tend to make you feel like you're winding down for bed – which at 9am on a Monday morning isn’t exactly the vibe we're going for.
So what's the best alternative for your at-home office? The answer is a sophisticated but simple pair of loafers. Putting on boots or trainers to wear around the house can feel preposterous but a loafer offers the perfect solution. Sitting somewhere between a sandal and a ballet flat, loafers are made from soft, supple materials and even come in slip-on styles. But unlike your old pair of pumps, loafers have the sturdiness you want from a well-made shoe, making them a practical purchase for our (eventual) return to the outside world.
If you don’t believe us, take a look at all the designers bringing loafers to the catwalk this season. Balmain in particular has proven it to be the perfect laid-back shoe, with a selection of PF21 styles in a range of pastel tones with chunky gold hardware. Elsewhere on the AW20 style circuit, Chloé kept things classic with a range of fringed black, tan and burgundy loafers.
While it might feel premature to think about proper footwear right now, loafers offer an easy way back to real shoes post-lockdown. And as a comfortable and cool way to smarten up any lockdown look, joggers and loafers are about to become our new WFH staple. To take a look at the best options on the market right now for home life and beyond, click through the slideshow ahead…
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.