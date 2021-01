I think we can all agree that it is way too cold to be walking around the house barefoot right now. But if you're currently working from home during lockdown, you’ll know that fuzzy slippers aren’t the most inspiring choice of footwear during the working day. They might be great attire for a cosy weekend movie marathon but they do tend to make you feel like you're winding down for bed – which at 9am on a Monday morning isn’t exactly the vibe we're going for.