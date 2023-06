This Brand Is Bringing Our ’70s Boho-Glam Dreams To Life

If daydreams could come true, I would like to strum like Joni Mitchell, sing like Stevie Nicks, steal the spotlight as Bianca Jagger did at Studio 54 and look as good in flares as Anita Pallenberg — all while sporting a fringe that would make Farrah Fawcett jealous, naturally. Unfortunately, I’m far from musical and taming my fringe is a lifelong battle . The fashion part, though? That I can bring to life, thanks especially to Rixo’s newest collection , an ode to all things Swinging '60s and free-lovin' '70s