This Brand Is Bringing Our ’70s Boho-Glam Dreams To Life

If daydreams could come true, I would like to strum like Joni Mitchell, sing like Stevie Nicks, steal the spotlight as Bianca Jagger did at Studio 54 and look as good in flares as Anita Pallenberg — all while sporting a fringe that would make Farrah Fawcett jealous, naturally. Unfortunately, I’m far from musical and taming my fringe is a lifelong battle. The fashion part, though? That I can bring to life, thanks especially to Rixo’s newest collection, an ode to all things Swinging '60s and free-lovin' '70s.
Titled Bohemian Spirit, the lineup cherry-picks the very best of the eras without feeling costumey. Think abstract paisley and psychedelic floral prints, bohemian embroidery, exaggerated collars and flowing prairie dresses, all reworked in Rixo’s timeless silhouettes ('90s-style slips, super wearable wrap dresses and fresh-feeling cut-outs and halternecks). Even better, there are accessories to match. The standouts are colourful, floral basket bags worthy of Jane Birkin. It’s a natural fit for a brand with vintage design etched into its DNA.
The collection is available at Rixo.com and in their three brick-and-mortar London stores, in UK sizes 6 to 24 and ranging from £125 to £475. Read on for our favourite picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.