ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

From Chunky Stompers To ’70s Suede, These Are The Best Loafers For Transitional Dressing

Esther Newman, Zahra Campbell-Avenell
Last Updated 22August,2023, 3:08 am
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. 
Sandal trends come and go every summer, with one or two styles making it big for a season before teetering off into the sunset. The same goes for boots — one year, all anyone can talk about are biker soles; the next year, cowboy boots reign supreme. That isn’t the case with loafers though, which have become a staple in our year-round wardrobe since stepping out of the worlds of business and academia. Dodging puddles in spring, toughening up a slip dress in summer, paired with our cosiest woolly socks come winter…you get the picture.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Saying this, no season screams loafer quite like autumn. How better to transition into the cooler temperatures, crunch through leaves and look every bit a long-lost extra from Gilmore Girls? Put it down to the siren call of back-to-school dressing that still has us in its grip, even as adults. 
Whatever your loafer-shaped poison, we’ve found them all: classic black, chunky and statement, '70s-style suede, chic and heeled, backless or earthy tan. Read on for our picks.

Chunky and platform loafers

Prada
Brushed Leather Monolith Loafers
$1790.00
Prada
When talking about chunky loafers, naturally Prada comes to mind. This pair, the Brushed Leather Monolith style, is the loafer equivalent of the lace-up shoes that Wednesday Addams wears in season one of Netflix’s Wednesday. You don’t need to shell out nearly $2000 on a pair of perfectly clunky shoes though. Dr. Martens and Vagabond are our go-tos for similar stompers at a fraction of the price; ASOS is even cheaper.
Dr Martens
Audrick Tassle Loafers In Black
$303.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Sloane Chunky Mid Heeled Loafers In Black ...
$60.00
ASOS
Vagabond
Cosmo 2.0 Loafers
$239.00
End Clothing

Classic black loafers

You really can’t go wrong with a pair of classic black loafers, whether you err on the chunkier side or opt for a sleek pointed toe. For extra interest, we also love designs with gold horse bit detailing. It adds a luxe touch to an otherwise simple wardrobe staple.
Boden
Iris Snaffle Chunky Loafers Black Box Leather
$198.00
Boden
Wittner
Angeles Black Patent Leather Flat Loafer
$200.00
Wittner
Bared Footwear
Elaenia Chain Loafers
$239.00$269.00
Bared Footwear

Heeled loafers

This style combines the best of both worlds: the solid, traditionally masculine silhouette of a loafer with the height and elegance of a heel. Add to cart if the phrase 'business casual' has a recurring part in your repertoire.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
& Other Stories
Block Heel Leather Loafers
$219.00
The Iconic
See By Chloé
Aryel Embellished Textured-leather Pumps
$641.50
Net-A-Porter
Tony Bianco
Lomax Loafers
$167.00$239.95
The Iconic

Suede loafers

Suede loafers naturally feel softer and more casual than their leather counterparts. With their distinctive top stitching, many also fall into moccasin territory, adding to their retro charm. Roll up your jeans and wear with your chunkiest woollen socks for a cool coffee-run look.
Reformation
Agathea Suede Loafers
$500.71
Net-A-Porter
Stuart Weitzman
Owen Buckle-embellished Suede Loafers
$389.00
The Outnet
Wittner
Isobel Black Suede Leather Block Heel Loafer
$125.00
Wittner

White loafers

Nothing says 'I'm cool as a cucumber' like crisp white loafers. Just avoid rainy days and muddy walks.
Ganni
Jewel Moccasins
$575.00
Ganni
AERE
Buckle Leather Loafers
$160.00
The Iconic
Wittner
Lexi White Box Leather Chunky Heel Loafer
$220.00
Wittner

Backless loafers

Consider these the grown-up, more refined version of your favourite slides or slippers. They’re brunch- or work-appropriate yet just as comfy. 
Gucci
Princetown Leather Slipper
$1240.00
Gucci
Ganni
Leather Slippers
$269.00
The Outnet
Windsor Smith
Dree Backless Loafer
$99.95
The Iconic

Tan loafers

What goes best with an autumn colour palette? Loafers in various shades of earthy brown leather, of course!
Sézane
André Loafers
$330.00
Sézane
Dr. Martens
Adrian Snaffle Snaffle Loafers - Unisex
$349.99
The Iconic
Nicholas Kirkwood
18mm Beya Pebbled-leather Loafers
$361.00
The Outnet
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!   

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT