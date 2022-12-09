Throughout decades — which saw a range of actors from Lisa Loring to Christina Ricci take on the role — Wednesday Addams’ style has remained a rotating uniform of black long-sleeved dresses with white pilgrim collars, paired with her quintessential jet-black pigtails. While this portrayal speaks to the old soul in Wednesday — she quotes Aristotle and references the French Revolution in her everyday speech and refuses to use social media — Atwood wanted to bring the character's style into today’s TikTok-influenced world. She says she was specifically inspired by the street style in London, where she lived while working on the costumes for the series, as well as real-life teenagers.