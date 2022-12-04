These spinoffs have often taken the opportunity to include more diverse characters in their storylines. As a Black woman and a fan of supernatural stories, I was excited to see Black representation in Wednesday, but I was also wary of the way these Black characters would be perceived. While Bianca’s character has generally been viewed as a favourite among fans, it makes me a bit apprehensive that these creators would be responsible for expanding Bianca’s storyline (yes, I’m hoping for a full deep dive into her mother’s “cult.”)