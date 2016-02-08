Now over 20 years old, Clueless is the be-all and end-all of everything we hold dear. (To put it plainly.)
To commemorate the film that breathed new life into Jane Austen’s Emma, we’ve rounded up 30 of the cult classic's totally important quotes in the (selfish) hopes of bringing them back into circulation. (As if they ever left.) After all, nothing says “don’t even” like a well-placed “as if!” (It sounds a lot better, too.) And we all know that Coolio’s “Rollin’ With the Homies” is one of 1995’s most underrated and treasured musical gems.
Happy birthday, Clueless. You’re a total Betty.