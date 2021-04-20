Black Women Love Weed Too, So Why Don’t We Get To Be Stoners Onscreen?

For most of the Black women I spoke to, it wasn’t about “good” or “bad” representation or even the word “stoner,” it was more about wanting to see funny, relatable and raucous stories in movies and on TV — especially when weed is such a big part of their recreational activities and everyday lives. “I want to see the group of friends that get together and tries a drug for the weekend and all hell breaks loose, then they go back to their lives and they’re still intact,” Fyffe-Marshall says. “I think that's why Girls Trip was such a hit. We don't see Black women just get to wild out and flip a police car and get away with it on TV.”