Why We Should View Cannabis Through A Scientific Lens

What inspired you to start working in the cannabis industry?

"I have been fascinated with plant medicine and folk medicine from a very young age... But I didn’t come to cannabis until college. My life thus far had been pretty puritanical — I was really focused on getting into Brown, so I was very intense, for lack of a better word, and kind of swore off all substances — alcohol, weed, everything — but then I got to Brown and I saw how many brilliant people were using cannabis for a variety of different things. [One friend] in particular was studying neuroscience and was really fascinated by the way that cannabis and other psychotropic substances influenced neural pathways. She was super brilliant and a huge cannabis consumer herself, so she was the one who got me to be like, 'Okay, it’s not that bad.' She got me to shed that stigma. I also happened to be taking a freshmen seminar at the time called 'Botanical Roots of Modern Medicine' that just blew my mind. It was the first time that I really thought that I could study plant medicine... Luckily, I was able to devise my own curriculum in the biology program that really focused on ethnobotany and medicinal plant research. I always wanted to study cannabis formally, but never could due to legality issues. I saw cannabis as this all-star medicinal plant, so when I graduated from Brown I worked in oncology research and I really thought that could be my point of impact, where I could bring cannabis into a more scientific space and unfortunately that wasn’t the case.