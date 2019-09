Why We Should View Cannabis Through A Scientific Lens

"I budtended just for a few months at Farma three years ago and then I was very quickly promoted to general manager. I won a very lovely award that named me Budtender Of The Year in Portland in 2016, but by April of 2016 I was the GM. I managed the shop and was able to devise an onboarding educational programme for the employees. After about over a year of acting as the GM, I chose to step down from that role and took on a new role for myself within Farma’s organisation: the director of education. I saw this complete lack of comprehensive education, for not only consumers but everybody else in the industry, and to not have a training program for budtenders was completely inexcusable. These are the people that are acting as the direct link between the rest of the industry and the consumer market. They’re also interfacing with consumers who oftentimes have really serious medical concerns. Consumers are going to budtenders because budtenders are their one source of reliable cannabis information and if they’re not trained, then that’s a huge liability. So I got to work on a really comprehensive onboarding program for the budtending community that ended up also appealing to the consumer market and other industry professionals, because it focused on the fundamentals of cannabis science as well as product knowledge and consumption information (tips on microdosing and keeping a consumption journal). The piece that applies specifically to the budtending community is client care: How do you speak to people? How you connect with consumers in a high-level boutique customer service way? How do you make recommendations? How do you predict experiences for your consumer so that you can help people feel more comfortable integrating cannabis into their lifestyle?