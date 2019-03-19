Alas, I felt no different upon ingesting it, but thinking back, I definitely felt more even-keeled emotionally during the week before my period, and generally more relaxed – take that, PMT! Disappointingly though, my cramps didn’t disappear. So I doubled up my efforts and applied the Anti-Teardrops Oil on my tummy and back and that seemed to help, until it didn’t. On the second night of my period the pain descended and after writhing around in bed for two hours, I reached for one ibuprofen and a paracetamol with codeine, for good measure. The next morning my first thought was, 'CBD for your period pain is all hype'. But I carried on with the ingestible Kloris oil, and started placing a couple of drops of the Ohne oil on my tampon as recommended by the brand.