Since the debut of Gossip Girl, Monet has been positioned as the mean girl of the group. The foil to Julien's friendly but unapproachable persona, the public relations maven-in-the-making is known for being unfriendly, even to her own crew at times. All Monet seems to care about is making sure that Julien, her VIP client, is working towards success at all times and at all costs. From her social media presence to the details of her love life, Julien has to run everything by Monet to make sure that it suits her brand as the It-girl of the Upper East Side, even if it means stepping on the toes of the people that she loves.