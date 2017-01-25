It’s pretty large.

“Yeah it was really big when they put it on me. I was like ‘I think this is too big guys.’” Why do you think people are still so fascinated with Zelda today?

“Well, I think because she was a person completely out of place, and I think because she was ahead of her time, it’s taken some time for us as a society to catch up to understanding her, you know? I think we’re finally in a place where women see themselves in her, and I think before it was just sort of this woman and her behaviour is a mystery.” She was kind of like the first "It Girl," and they were the first real celebrity couple. Do you think fame has changed at all between then and now?

“Well, I think at the time, they were kind of like the first rock stars. This kind of fame is reserved for royalty you know, and it’s that big change that happened after World War I where it was no longer about royalty and all that stuff, and the class system changed so much. Because the class system changed, it sort of allowed for this sort of celebrity to happen, and so I think it’s different now just because we’re used to this happening to people, but at the time it was like insane.” They would be like the reality stars of today.

“They would have been — I try not to say that because people are like: ‘She would have been the first Kardashian.' And I’m like, ‘No because she was an incredibly great writer, painter.’ I think she would have been more like a Madonna type of person. Just maybe without the singing, although she was a very good singer.”