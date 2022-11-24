“Opposites attract,” Myers says. “They can both teach each other very important lessons.” Despite her outwardly bubbly and confident personality, Enid is insecure about her inability to fully “wolf out” like her family and peers (she can only manage to grow sharp stiletto nails). “It's hard to be patient with herself and stand up for herself and not take anything from anybody,” Myers says. But after meeting Wednesday, we see this change. It’s subtle at first. She asks out the guy she likes and eventually stands up to her mom, who wants to send her to the equivalent of a wolf-conversion therapy camp. As Enid tells her mom: “If I’m meant to wolf out then I’ll do it on my own timeline and not yours. I just hope that one day you’ll finally accept me for who I am.”