As for what Enid teaches Wednesday? That becomes clear towards the end of the first season, when the pair have a particularly tense confrontation in their dorm room. On the hunt to find out who — or what — is terrorising the residents of Jericho, Wednesday drags Enid and her love interest Tyler to an old abandoned house. They’re all attacked, and although Enid is physically unharmed, she comes to a stark realisation: Regardless of how much she tries to make Wednesday her friend and show that she cares, Wednesday doesn’t really think of other people. “You will use anyone to get what you want, even if it puts them in danger,” she tells Wednesday. “You want to be alone, Wednesday? Be alone.”