Fans Think Netflix’s New Wednesday Addams Series Is Ripping Off A Woman’s Idea

I have room in my heart to be angry at the homicidal government neglect in Texas AND at Netflix handing a Wednesday Addams series to an all-middle aged male creative team SIMULTANEOUSLY, thank you very much— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) February 18, 2021
A young adult TV series about Wednesday Addams with only men as the show runners and a mostly male executive producing team as well. Thanks, I hate it here. *screams into a dark void* https://t.co/zAzViiTJMF— ferdosa (she/her) (@atomicwick) February 17, 2021
The funny thing is there was YouTube series about an adult Wednesday with this exact same premise.https://t.co/NkvGPRcBl5— A.M. Diaz (@amdiazart) February 17, 2021
If Melissa Hunter isn’t cast as Wednesday, they can keep it. https://t.co/lOll3cwlrl— Kid Nothing vs. the Echo Factor (@Turnerisms) February 17, 2021
Not for nothing but Melissa Hunter should absolutely be involved in this. Let her write it. Let her act in it. She absolutely nailed the adult Wednesday Addams series. https://t.co/E3nyMLOZv2— Faye 💜🤍🖤 (@inanhourofdream) February 17, 2021
After my show got pulled, I tried to get the rights to make it a TV series. I was told it was impossible. I'm still sad the gatekeepers never gave me a shot.— Melissa Hunter (@himelissahunter) February 17, 2021
I have nothing against the creators or anyone involved. Wednesday is an icon whose story deserves to haunt us all. https://t.co/mlO9juzV1e