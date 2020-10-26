After a series of hard-won preliminary games, Beth and Borgov are the final match in the 1968 Tournament of Champions in Moscow. Following hours of play, Borgov calls for an intermission. This decision gives Beth the opportunity to realize so many of the people she met over The Queen’s Gambit actually want to rally around her. Her first crush, Townes (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), her jilted exes, Benny (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Harry Beltik (Harry Melling), and various friends work for hours to help Beth figure out how to beat Borgov. During play the next day, Beth, totally sober, finally accesses the mental chess board she believed she could only see through a fog of sedatives. At one point, Borgov offers Beth a draw, which would leave her co-world champion. She declines, and it's the right decision.