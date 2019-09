Anya Taylor-Joy Dyed Her Hair In A Chipotle Bathroom Once

The average 22-year-old takes great pleasure in anticipating days off. An inclement weather advisory that cancels classes or closes the office? Score. A three-day weekend due to a national holiday that you totally forgot about? Winning. But Anya Taylor-Joy , who you might recognize from thriller films like Split and the upcoming Marvel project The New Mutants, is looking to fill her calendar as much as possible. The actress has racked up nearly 26 movie credits in the last four years. Yeah, you read that right — that’s about six movies per year. And while you might assume she’s looking to take a break soon, she plans to keep her foot on the pedal as she makes a name for herself in Hollywood.