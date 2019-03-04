Anya Taylor-Joy Dyed Her Hair In A Chipotle Bathroom Once

"I do another movie [laughs]. I'm really excited because my career has gone in a way that I didn't expect it to, and I've just been rolling with the punches. I'm about to start work on my next three movies, and when that finishes, I will have made 26 films in four years. I just don't stop, but I love that. I'm sure that at some moment I'll be like, 'Whoa, I need to take a break from being other people,' but I just find that I'm growing up so much with these characters."