Here's Your First Peek At Maisie Williams' New Movie

In April 2018, Maisie Williams will play a young woman in a dangerous world with dangerous superpowers, which probably feels very familiar to her. The trailer for The New Mutants, Williams' upcoming film, dropped Friday, and it features Williams in a familiar situation: She plays a young mutant name Rahne Sinclair, alias Wolfsbane, thrust into a dangerous situation.
"I'm going to ask you a series of questions. I want you to respond truthfully. Have you ever hurt someone?" a doctor, played by Ana Braga (I Am Legend) says in a voiceover. The answer is yes — Anya Taylor-Joy, who also stars in the movie, is shown taking a polygraph test.
In the movie, the young mutants are kept in a facility for their own safety. Baby cobras are more dangerous than adult cobras, the doctor explains. Therefore, young mutants should be kept in a facility. Trouble is, the facility itself is dangerous. One mutant played by Charlie Heaton witnesses a laundry machine spontaneously combust.
"This isn't a hospital. It's a haunted house!" one exclaims.
As far as the X-Men movies go, The New Mutants looks fairly terrifying. It's an honest-to-goodness horror film. The director Josh Boone even said as much.
"I think of the mainline X-Men movies more as grand operative science-fiction films. This is much more of a performance-driven horror film," he told IGN. Boone said he drew from films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Nightmare on Elm Street when making the film.
The movie is based on The New Mutants comics, specifically the series focusing on the storyline with Demon Bear. The Demon Bear, for those unacquainted, was a villain who haunted the dreams of one young mutant in New Mutants. The bear first appeared in New Mutants #3, which was published in 1983. It draws on negative human emotions — not unlike the demonic entity in Stephen King's It.
This will be Williams' first major entrée into film following her star turn on Game of Thrones. (The HBO series has one season left.) Her GoT co-star and best friend Sophie Turner also starred in an X-Men film. It seems to be a trend for the GoT alums.
Watch the full trailer for The New Mutants, below.
