How Marielle Heller Made A Movie About The Worst People In New York A Must-See

"I didn’t really think I was going to, honestly. Not because I wasn’t being offered things about men, because I was, but I guess I sort of felt like I only really wanted to make movies about women, because we don’t have enough. But I keep saying Fred Rogers is the one man who could’ve pulled me over into doing a movie about men. And I think it’s important to make movies about good men, and men who are trying to be better, and about the struggle of manhood. I’m raising a young boy, so I find it very interesting. All of my ideas about gender are being thrown out the window and questioned. I’ve always been so connected to women, I think when I was having a kid I always imagined I was having a girl. Like, when I made Diary I was always thinking about the childhood of girls, and what it is to be a teenager. And then I ended up having a boy, or that is the gender he was assigned at birth — we’ll see where he ends up. But it just made me realize that, gender’s so much more complex than that."