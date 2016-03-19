7 Beautiful Moments When Mr. Rogers Changed The World

March 20 would have been Mr. Rogers' 88th birthday. Our neighbor passed away in 2003, but that hardly means he's forgotten.
In a 1999 interview for the Archive of American Television, Fred Rogers talked about how he wanted to be remembered after he passed. "I'd just like to be remembered for being a compassionate human being," he said with a little shrug, "who happened to be fortunate enough to be born at a time when there was this fabulous thing called television that could allow me to use all the talents that I'd been given."
But really, we were the fortunate ones. Mr. Rogers used his kindness, compassion, and patience to make the world a little bit of a happier and more welcoming place. On what would have been his birthday, we're remembering seven ways that his simple acts of caring really did change the world.
