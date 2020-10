In revisiting both the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values ahead of our R29MovieClub viewing of the former this week, it's never been more clear that Wednesday was ahead of her time. When everyone else is shiny and naïve, the pre-teen is telling it like it is — she knows where babies come from and won't be coddled by any shiny metaphors; she'll call out pretentious do-gooders on their own hypocrisy; she'll even stand up for Indigenous People's rights (maybe as an excuse to burn everything down, but still). Even though in many ways her penchant for the gruesome is over-the-top, her deadpan wit and realistic outlook on life makes everyone else, in fact, seem like a ridiculous caricature.