It's tiring to try to see the good in everything. It's emotionally taxing. Especially in a time when a global pandemic is changing life as we know it, the country is being ravaged by natural disasters, racism and misogyny rule, and our leaders are flushing democracy down the toilet, just keeping the faith seems like a chore. Wednesday sees the worst in everything and has made peace with it: "You severely underestimate my apathy," she says in the 1991 film.