This all ties in with the idea of self-acceptance. If you look at yourself in this particular moment, everything about your appearance and your personality right now is technically a starting point. We can still make changes beyond that and if you are unhappy with who you are it doesn't mean you've got to live with it, but the important thing is to accept the basis of where we start from. If you don’t like your skin ageing, you can still be grateful to have the protective barrier. In this case you may not like that you’ve gained some weight but you can be grateful that you can still move as much as you used to. We can learn to accept these changes by trying to find the bits of ourselves that we are grateful for and embracing what we do have even if we don’t love it.