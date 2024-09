How To Style Polo Shirts, This Season’s Unexpected Trend

The best thing about the polo shirt trend now, though, is its accessibility — you can find one across a wide range of price points and brands. So whether you’re taking the high fashion route (e.g. Baum Und Pferdgarten’s sequinned skirt styling ) or incorporating it into your everyday wear with options from Abercrombie and H&M, scroll on to explore four R29 fashion editor-approved ways you can wear a polo shirt this autumn.