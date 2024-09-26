How To Style Polo Shirts, This Season’s Unexpected Trend

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Every so often, an understated clothing item gets the star treatment — and this season’s A-lister is none other than the polo shirt. Yes, the casual collared top reminiscent of prep school uniforms and Ralph Lauren-era sportswear is trending, in all of its classic iterations, from long sleeves to short sleeves and from block colours to bold stripes.
We can trace this resurgence back a year to the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, where designers brought back polo shirts. Loewe paired short-sleeve ones with knee-length bottoms, while Miu Miu unveiled dozens of them on top of textured skirts, low-slung jeans and the brand’s signature briefs. Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead followed suit for Autumn/Winter 2024 and they've continued to trickle in on the most recent runways. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter and Solange Knowles have co-signed the polo shirt, too, making this the unexpected trend of the year.
The humble polo is a playful alternative — or addition — to tailored shirts and knit jumpers, presenting another option for autumn layering. If your inner teenager is still cringing (we don’t blame you), rest assured that 2024’s polo shirts feel much more refined and grown-up than what you might’ve worn way back when.
The best thing about the polo shirt trend now, though, is its accessibility — you can find one across a wide range of price points and brands. So whether you’re taking the high fashion route (e.g. Baum Und Pferdgarten’s sequinned skirt styling) or incorporating it into your everyday wear with options from Abercrombie and H&M, scroll on to explore four R29 fashion editor-approved ways you can wear a polo shirt this autumn.
How To Style Polo Shirts For Dinner Plans
Accessories can go a long way to dress up a casual top. For dinner, pair a rugby shirt with stacked jewellery, heeled boots and a statement handbag. Swap out your kick-flare jeans for a midi skirt for the same vibe.
How To Style Polo Shirts For The Office
Make suit trousers your polo’s professional wingman (or wingwoman) when you head to the office. The layering options are endless, whether you throw on a matching suit jacket or chunky knit. In this case, less is more.
How To Style Polo Shirts For Going Out
Wearing a polo shirt on a night out is as unexpected as the trend itself — and yet it works. As demonstrated on the runways, skirts and polo shirts give off an edgy femininity as well as comfort. Pair a mini skirt with sandals for your next bar hang, and add tights when the temperature dips.
How To Style Polo Shirts For The Weekend
The collegiate look isn’t just for schooldays. Sport your polo on the weekend with a long skirt and tall boots, and you’ve got the ultimate off-duty look.