As far as I see it, there are two types of women who wear polka dots: Women who had posters of Holly Golightly hung up in their dorm rooms, and women who made fun of those women. It's the difference between Kate Spade and Rei Kawakubo — Zooey Deschanel and Yayoi Kusama (it seems that Japanese women with blunt bob haircuts fall more in the latter category). If you have ever googled “French girl beauty secrets,” you are probably the kind of woman who wears polka dots. If you have ever thought to yourself “The most boring thing in the world is to want to be French,” you probably also wear polka dots.