ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

J.Crew’s New Collab Is With New York Fashion Week’s Coolest Designer

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated July 16, 2024, 2:18 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether your summer is filled with “European summer” vacations, state-side staycations, or long weekend getaways, New York-based designer and Fashion Week favorite Maryam Nassir Zadeh is teaming up with popular brand J.Crew to style you for all your vacation plans. And from what we’ve seen from J.Crew’s past collaborations and with price points that fall well below MNZ's typical range, we have a feeling that shoppers will quickly sweep up these styles.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh — beloved by fashion insiders for its effortlessly cool and elevated take on staples and love of layering — partnered with the all-American brand to create a travel-inspired collection. The drop features over 30 summer essentials, ranging from breezy midi dresses and comfortable dancing shoes to one-piece swimsuits and oversized scrunchies, and prices go from $39 to $288. The J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collection is available to shop now — see some of our favorite pieces, below.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
shop 4 products
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Embellished Bias-cut Slip Dress
$288.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Braided Block-heel Sandals
$198.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Cross-back Midi Dress In Stretch Cotton Blend
$248.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sheer Cropped Cardigan Sweater
$98.00
J.Crew
If you’ve been looking for a summer wedding guest look or a trendy drop-waist dress, this collaboration will fulfill all your party dress needs. Wear them on their own or style them à la Nassir Zadeh’s preferred method: layering them with a cropped cardigan or sheer top.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
shop 5 products
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top
$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Cross-back One-piece Swimsuit
$138.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Drop-waist Midi Skirt
$168.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Ruffle Bow-tie Bikini Bottom
$69.50
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sheer Embellished Top
$198.00
J.Crew
You can also find fashion-forward swimwear in this collection. From luxe, shiny one-pieces to coquette-inspired bikinis with ruffles, the swimwear will make you the best dressed poolside or seaside (especially when paired with the collection’s elevated coverup alternatives). And when you can’t bother packing too many pieces, you can make the pieces double as bodysuits or crop tops. 
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
shop 5 products
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sheer Bias-cut Slip Dress
$148.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Birthday Bag In Mesh
$49.50
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Drop-waist Midi Skirt
$168.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Cotton Tank Top
$39.50
J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Braided Block-heel Sandals
$198.00
J.Crew
The elevated staples don’t stop there, with tons of separates that can be mixed and matched with each other for several summer outfits. Pick from warm-weather staples like tank tops to sheer short-sleeve tops. Then pair them with metallic mini skirts, drop-waist maxi skirts, or printed midi dresses underneath.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew
shop 5 products
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Flower Hair Clip
$49.50
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top
$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Birthday Bag In Mesh
$49.50
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Loafer Heels
$248.00
J.Crew
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Flower Hair Clip
$49.50
J.Crew
In check with Nassir Zadeh’s love of accessorizing, this collection features its fair share of summer accessories — and they’re anything but average. Grab hold of a mini tote bag in a colorful sheer mesh, slip on a trendy rosette hair clip or large floral scrunchie, and step into heeled loafers for a head-to-toe designer look.

Shop full J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collaboration

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT