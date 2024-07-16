J.Crew’s New Collab Is With New York Fashion Week’s Coolest Designer

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether your summer is filled with “European summer” vacations, state-side staycations, or long weekend getaways, New York-based designer and Fashion Week favorite Maryam Nassir Zadeh is teaming up with popular brand J.Crew to style you for all your vacation plans. And from what we’ve seen from J.Crew’s past collaborations and with price points that fall well below MNZ's typical range, we have a feeling that shoppers will quickly sweep up these styles.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh — beloved by fashion insiders for its effortlessly cool and elevated take on staples and love of layering — partnered with the all-American brand to create a travel-inspired collection. The drop features over 30 summer essentials, ranging from breezy midi dresses and comfortable dancing shoes to one-piece swimsuits and oversized scrunchies, and prices go from $39 to $288. The J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collection is available to shop now — see some of our favorite pieces, below.
If you’ve been looking for a summer wedding guest look or a trendy drop-waist dress, this collaboration will fulfill all your party dress needs. Wear them on their own or style them à la Nassir Zadeh’s preferred method: layering them with a cropped cardigan or sheer top.
You can also find fashion-forward swimwear in this collection. From luxe, shiny one-pieces to coquette-inspired bikinis with ruffles, the swimwear will make you the best dressed poolside or seaside (especially when paired with the collection’s elevated coverup alternatives). And when you can’t bother packing too many pieces, you can make the pieces double as bodysuits or crop tops.
The elevated staples don’t stop there, with tons of separates that can be mixed and matched with each other for several summer outfits. Pick from warm-weather staples like tank tops to sheer short-sleeve tops. Then pair them with metallic mini skirts, drop-waist maxi skirts, or printed midi dresses underneath.
In check with Nassir Zadeh’s love of accessorizing, this collection features its fair share of summer accessories — and they’re anything but average. Grab hold of a mini tote bag in a colorful sheer mesh, slip on a trendy rosette hair clip or large floral scrunchie, and step into heeled loafers for a head-to-toe designer look.
Shop full J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh collaboration
