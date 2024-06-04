7 Biggest 2024 Swim Trends, According To Miami Swim Week

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Miami Swim Week, the annual showcase of vacation-ready styles we should expect come next beach season, came and went with a flurry of covetable swimsuits, coverups, and resortwear that were just as vibrant and bold as the host city itself. For the 20th anniversary of Paraiso Miami Swim Week, tons of beloved and up-and-coming designers from Miami, Columbia, Australia, and beyond presented their 2025 collections and, in the process, gave us a sneak peek at what swimwear trends will be dominating next year.
If you haven’t already hopped on the coquette aesthetic or summer cowgirl vibe, now’s the time to experiment. And if you prefer more minimal swimwear, the runways made a case for a classic black-and-white palette a la Barbie. Otherwise, take the lead from many of the brands who presented ultra-glittery ‘suits this year that may be more fitting for a pool party than a beach day.
From itsy-bitsy high-rise bikinis to one-piece swimsuits with statement cutouts, read on to see (and shop — because why wait until 2025?) the best swim trends for the summer.
Swim Trend: Sunset Ombré Prints & Palettes
Last year, watercolor strokes made an impact at Miami Swim Week, and this year, in the same vein, sunset-hued ombré prints are having their moment. Brands like Cupshe and Sigal featured striking gradient prints across their swimwear and resortwear offerings. Deep purples also made their way into several other collections, from Sinesia Karol to Luli Fama. Sunset color palettes could also be seen through bold, graphic multi-colored prints, a more subtle way to incorporate the trend into your summer arsenal.
Swim Trend: Peek-a-Boo Suits & Cover-ups
Give the naked dress trend a spin in the form of a swim cover-up. From trending bold crochets and printed mesh overlays to dainty eyelet fabrics and large fishnet designs, Dippin’ Daisy’s, Oh Polly, Shan, PQ Swim, and Leslie Amon all brought us statement-making mini dresses, maxi dresses, and matching sets to enhance your favorite swimsuit. There were even crochet and eyelet swimsuits, if you’re feeling bold.
Swim Trend: Coastal Cowgirl Western Touches
From Hunting Hue’s and Seafolly’s coastal cowgirl-esque handkerchiefs to Sigal’s paisley prints and Axil Swim styling its models in cowboy hats and boots, Western swimwear is the next big summer 2024 trend. For other takes on the trend that's not going anywhere, brands incorporated shimmery fringe onto their sarongs, coverups, and maxi dresses, offering a less clichéd — and more approachable — way to nail the look this summer.
Swim Trend: All That Glitters
In true Miami form, nearly every brand presenting during Swim Week sent out glittery swimwear and vacation-made pieces. This trend presented itself as all-over glitter (Azulu), holographic (Cupshe), and metallic (Shan) fabrics and prints; rhinestone-studded swimsuits (Chloe Rose); and extra-large sequins woven into crochet coverups (Leslie Amon).
Swim Trend: In Your Coquette Era
Swim Week solidified the coquette swim trend as one to watch for the next couple of summers. Some bikinis featured bold 3-D rosettes while others had delicate ruffle details on straps and off-the-shoulder silhouettes. In addition to dainty pastel floral prints and smocked fabrics, there were more unexpected looks courtesy of Axil Swim’s red rose prints and PQ Swim’s lace suits. But if these details seem too out-there, consider equally romantic balconette bikini tops and sweet butter yellow styles, which also made appearances.
Swim Trend: Belts & Belly Chains For Days
Belly chains were one of the most prominent swim accessories spotted, and we think they’re an effective way to elevate even your simplest swimsuits. Many chains had charms or pearls, but Axil Swim and Sinesia Karol took a step further with Y2K-esque butterfly designs. When it came to “swim belts,” there were also many variations, from detachable thin style with bold hardware to adjustable fabric wrap adornments that were either layered over the swimsuits or worn over the models’ bare stomachs.
Swim Trend: Graphic B&W Looks
Black one-pieces and white bikinis are tried-and-true swim styles, but this year, many designers opted to mix the two colors for not-so-classic contrasting designs. Acacia presented black bikinis with white piping and edges and Cupshe showed a split-down-the-middle one-piece. Meanwhile, at the Sports Illustrated runway show, models walked out in graphic, geometric one-pieces and mismatched black and white separates.