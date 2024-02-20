Lawrence is a staunch backer of using unretouched images for her campaigns, and it's no different with this swimwear collaboration. "I don't want to work with brands that are really afraid of unretouching," she said. "The most important thing is that we make everyone feel comfortable, and showing real images of real women in suits is just a no-brainer to me."



All of Lawrence's stunning Cupshe collab photos feature the raw and real model confidently showing off her figure and her bold swimwear. "Every time that we get to put out images that aren't retouched, it just cracks away at that perfectionism and that unrealistic beauty image, and that's so important," Lawrence told us. And we're a little bit very obsessed with her body positive stance.