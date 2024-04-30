All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Twenty-six years after Carrie Bradshaw stepped on screen in that nude cami dress, just like that, the “naked dress” is trending again. Since Sex and the City recently started streaming on Netflix, OG fans as well as the next wave of viewers have been eating up the show’s iconic fashion, including Carrie’s itty bitty DKNY slip dress. And the naked dress trend is more wearable than you may think.
You can follow Carrie’s lead and opt to wear flesh-colored frocks that match your skin tone. Or you can try out one of the skin-baring spring 2024 trends (think: sheer slip dresses, bold crochet, unexpected mesh, and metallic chainmail). And if you have questions about what to wear underneath, it’s also a great time to explore the no-pants look (think: boyshorts, bodysuits, colorful tights, and meant-to-be-seen lingerie sets).
Read on to see all the ways you can channel Carrie in a modern-day naked dress this spring and summer.
Sheer Slip Dresses
While Carrie donned a mini slip dress, we love the idea of a sheer maxi slip dress. Several designers, like Jason Wu and Victoria Beckham, presented colorful and textured sheer slips during the spring/summer 2024 shows, and many of your favorite brands are now following suit and selling sheer cami dresses in maxi lengths. Try wearing the fun and flirty style as a dress over pants for a casual street-style look or with lacy bralettes for a night out.
Lace Overlays
If you’re looking for more detail or texture (and a bit more coverage), consider carting up a lace dress — such as a sheer mesh dress with bold lace detailing or a nude base with a lace overlay. And if you’re going all out with a sheer lace dress, don’t be afraid to play with colorful styles that are still skin-baring or to pair it with matching lace undergarments.
Metallic Embellishments
Metallics are trending for spring, and are one of the flashiest ways to wear a naked dress. From mirror discs and tinsel to sequin embellishments and chainmail, there are a ton of sparkly styles to pick from for your big night out. Wear these dresses with nude undergarments for a striking skin-baring look or throw them over slip dresses, mini skirts, or jeans for a layered look.
Open-Knit Crochet
Another popular spring runway trend is crochet styles with open-knit weaves. Crochet dresses in particular are super summer-appropriate for poolside soirées and vacation outings. Choose between a range of thick crochet patterns, bold cut-outs, or dainty knitted styles in mini, midi, and maxi styles. Dress down your crochet dress with a bikini underneath or up with statement jewelry and strappy heels.
Mesh Coverups
Mesh accessories are having a moment this spring, so double down on this trend by styling them with a mesh dress, too. You’ll primarily find this style when browsing for mesh swim cover-ups, but that doesn’t mean these pieces are solely reserved for the beach. Find styles with all-over jewels or trendy swirl patterns for some extra detail and personality.
Nude Color Palette
A nude-colored dress is perhaps the most obvious and easiest way to take on the naked dress trend. There are plenty of styles available in a range of shades, especially from brands like Skims. Even if it isn’t a perfect match, a flesh-colored dress will still give a naked dress illusion that Carrie would approve of.
Semi-Sheer Styles
Still hesitant to try out the naked dress trend? We recommend elevated half-sheer styles, like mini dresses with sheer organza overlays that lay over your collarbones or thighs for extra coverage. You can likewise opt for maxi dresses with transparent skirts or closed-stitch crochet dresses with not-so-revealing cutouts.