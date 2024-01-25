I’ve Never Felt Sexier Than In This Bralette & Granny Panties Set

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
There are things people do to spark a pep in their step — listen to a playlist of pump-up songs, treat themselves to a morning latte en route to work, morning affirmations, etc. — but me? If I have matching underwear on, I truly feel unstoppable and that I can handle anything my day has to throw at me. However, as a comfort-first girlie, I have little patience for uncomfortable underwire, unnecessary padding, or worst, scratchy, itchy lace.
Luckily, modern lingerie brands like Lively, Skims, CUUP, and Parade (just to name a few of my personal favorites) have made it a mission to create beautiful and comfortable underthings — and are crushing it. Another brand, Bloomers, has won fans with its sexy granny panties, and having just released matching lace bralettes, I knew it was time to finally try them out for myself.
I love a bralette, but as I've run into in previous reviews, sometimes they don't give me the support I need. (Alas, not all styles are large chest-friendly.) I normally wear a 30D bra, which puts me closest to a size small in Bloomers' Tiara Lace Bralette. The colorway options were on the limited side, but not a total wash by any means: Pale pink, ruby red, and black in a floral lace option, and black and beige in a "cougar" lace variety that I can safely assume referred to a leopard print-inspired lace motif, not the wearer. I've been loving balletcore vibes this winter, so I opted for the blush Rose Quartz bralette and matching Her Highness Briefs.
My Bloomers pieces arrived individually packaged in reusable, zippered mesh bags, which was immediately a great first impression; I pride myself on taking very good care of my delicates, and it was a nice bonus to get these included with my order. My first impression of both the bralette and the briefs was that they were definitely not skimpy — at all. The Her Highness Briefs had the highest waist of any underwear I'd ever worn, and the bralette had ample coverage compared to more revealing underthings I've tried. Nevertheless, both pieces felt super soft and I didn't hesitate to shower and pop 'em on for a first try.
I'll start with the Tiara Lace Bralette: It was super comfortable on, but I do wish it had hooks in the back to adjust sizing. The straps can convert to a racerback, which can give a more snug fit, so it's a minor gripe, all things considered. One other thing that "grannies" up this bralette are the panels covering the nips; I'm all for freeing mine TBH, but I totally get that not everyone is — so extra coverage it is. The size range goes up to an XL (38 C-D, 40 B-C), which isn't terrible, but there's certainly room to be more inclusive. (I personally love Skims for that reason, as the brand goes up to a 4X in bralettes.)
Onto the undies, and I'll keep this brief (heh). I'm utterly obsessed? I mentioned up top the sky-high waist (it goes over my belly button, and I'm not exaggerating), but I felt surprisingly hot in them? They're giving me '60s siren vibes, and I love how they hugged my curves. They also had a smoothing effect that I loved – and while I wouldn't necessarily wear these with my slinkiest silk dress, there was a surprising lack of VPL with these. "As an active grandma type, it is lovely to find panties that offer full coverage, but make me feel sexy," writes one reviewer. Same, grandma!
At $62 for the bralette (and $38 for the undies), Bloomers is pricey — but I do love that they're making lingerie that's legitimately cute, supportive, and comfortable. Age inclusivity isn't something that I think many lingerie brands are addressing nowadays, but a brand tenet that I actually found that I loved in this wear-test; I'm a relatively spry 30-year-old, and I honestly am obsessed with the fact that women of any age could rock the heck out of these. (Your move, Golden Bachelorette.)