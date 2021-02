A Guide To Buying Your Perfect Bra Online

It’s best to use a soft measuring tape to find your dimensions , says Sullivan, but if you don’t have a tool that specific on hand, there are hacks: “You could do a belt or a string” — and for measuring, she says, “a dollar bill is six inches [long] — I’ve seen people use that.” A mirror will help you ensure that your measuring tool is positioned correctly, and Sullivan also recommends “wearing either an unlined or very lightly lined bra so that you can see what size you are in something.”