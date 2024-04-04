All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Victoria Beckham fans rejoice because the British pop star-turned-fashion designer is bringing her eponymous brand's luxury style to affordable-favorite Mango. Just in time for the Spanish retailer’s 40th anniversary, the Mango x Victoria Beckham capsule collection will drop on April 23.
According to the press release, the collection will be a “perfect blend of classic British luxury, Victoria Beckham's immaculate style, and Mango's contemporary design” and feature “tailoring with a twist, feminine dresses, and versatile knitwear.” The campaign images released alongside the announcement showed models in a white dress with a plunging neckline (pictured above) and a white pantsuit (below).
In addition to apparel — made up of “deconstructed silhouettes” and “closet staples with a new and contemporary perspective” — the collaboration will include handbags, jewelry, and shoes.
This is the latest partnership in Mango’s series of collaborations which have most recently included a vacation collection with California-based brand Simon Miller and party-ready drops with influencers like Jen Ceballos and Camille Charrière. Check back here later this month to see and shop the Mango x Victoria Beckham collection.