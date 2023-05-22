Mango x Simon Miller Is The Vacation-Ready Collab You’ll Wear All Summer

True to the Simon Miller brand, accessories play a central role in the drop, with the label’s ubiquitous platform shoe silhouettes appearing in the form of colorful slides and a sky-high flip-flop heel with an architectural sole. This is rounded out by sun-shaped jewelry, printed bucket hats, and cartoon-like balloon sunglasses, with the latter being a first for the label. “I don't have sunglasses in my main line, and they are such an important part of the way I personally dress and style. So to test them out with Mango, that was really exciting for me,” says Hansford. “If they're very successful, [we’ll] probably do them ourselves.”