The Best Wedding Guest Looks From Rent The Runway For Every Dress Code

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated April 19, 2024, 9:46 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Wedding season is upon us. If you’ve been scouring the internet for a wedding guest dress that’ll stand out from the crowd, we suggest you narrow your search to just one place: Rent the Runway. The rental platform holds thousands of nuptial-appropriate styles from over 750 designers, with hundreds of new arrivals each week. 
In particular, Rent the Runway’s latest Spring 2024 collection features a covetable wedding guest edit with looks for various bridal occasions (i.e. bridal showers and rehearsal dinners) and wedding dress codes (i.e. black tie, cocktail, and destination). To help you find the perfect dress (or dresses) for your upcoming spring and summer weddings (without committing to an expensive style you’ll likely only wear once), we’ve selected our favorite styles for every type of wedding celebration. 
If you’re new to the world of rental fashion, the way it works: After selecting a monthly subscription plan, you can choose designer dresses for as low as $30. Even better: You can secure your rental dress up to 60 days in advance, receive two sizes in the mail, hold onto them for four to eight days, and have the option to purchase the style at a discount if you fall in love with it. 
From Refinery29 reader-favorite brands like Reformation, LoveShackFancy, Farm Rio, and  Simon Miller to luxury designers like LaPointe, Jason Wu, and Zac Posen, ahead, the only wedding guest dresses you need this season.
Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses

L'IDEE
Sirene Dress
$65.00$425.00
Rent The Runway
For a black tie wedding, you’ll want to stick to a formal dress code (meaning: floor-length gowns). But your look can be much more playful than a typical black dress, and Rent the Runway has plenty of appropriate styles in spring-ready colorways and fabrics.
Choose between satin body-skimming silhouettes, formal pleated styles, and strapless tulle gowns if you want to be one of the best-dressed guests. Or keep it chic and classic with a black ruched dress (which may be versatile enough to convince you to buy it in the end).
Lapointe
Satin Halter Gown
$195.00$1490.00
Rent The Runway
A.L.C.
Navy Aries Dress
$105.00$795.00
Rent The Runway
Zac Posen
Strapless Tulle Gown
$105.00$825.00
Rent The Runway
Suboo
Jacqui Ruched Dress
$45.00$249.00
Rent The Runway
Cocktail Wedding Guest Dresses

WeWoreWhat
High Neck Flower Dress
$40.00$168.00
Rent The Runway
Cocktail attire broadens your horizons a bit more, allowing you to explore more silhouettes and lengths. We’re gravitating toward the flowy midi dresses and maxi dresses with halter and one-shoulder necklines. You could even explore prints, from traditional florals to unique celestial patterns. 
Delfi Collective
Leah Dress
$55.00$369.00
Rent The Runway
Staud
Calluna Gown
$70.00$495.00
Rent The Runway
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Prasetijo Halter Midi Dress
$35.00$265.00
Rent The Runway
RIXO
Sunshine Ochre Liza Dress
$55.00$440.00
Rent The Runway
Garden Party Wedding Guest Dresses

Reformation
Evelyn Floral Dress
$50.00$348.00
Rent The Runway
Warmer weather means more outdoor celebrations. For country club, vineyard, and garden weddings, breezy dresses with flowy, tiered silhouettes and lightweight fabrics are great options. And of course, floral dresses are a sweet nod to match your surroundings. But beyond floral prints, you can also opt for petal-inspired puff sleeves or rosette appliques.
Ieena For Mac Duggal
Ruffle Tiered Cut-out Floral Chiffon Dress
$65.00$498.00
Rent The Runway
Jason Wu Collective
Yellow Lace Midi Dress
$40.00$390.00
Rent The Runway
LoveShackFancy
Suniva Dress
$75.00$595.00
Rent The Runway
ML Monique Lhuillier
Leela Crepe Long Gown
$75.00$545.00
Rent The Runway
Destination & Beach Wedding Guest Dresses

AMUR
Emmett Pleated Gown
$90.00$698.00
Rent The Runway
Whether you’re traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, or Cape Cod, your upcoming destination wedding deserves a dress that’s just as breezy and carefree. For seaside nuptials, opt for dramatic (but flowy) gowns, sleek midi dresses in vibrant hues or tropical flower prints, and lightweight maxi styles.
Soleil Soleil
Maeve Dress
$45.00$290.00
Rent The Runway
Farm Rio
Pink Cool Leopards Maxi
$40.00$315.00
Rent The Runway
Obando Collective
Cross Neck Gown
$35.00$280.00
Rent The Runway
Mara Hoffman
Rina Dress
$75.00$625.00
Rent The Runway
Casual Wedding Guest Dresses

Hunter Bell
Floral Porter Dress
$60.00$465.00
Rent The Runway
Casual weddings in backyards, barns, breweries, and courthouses — or the events leading up to the big day (rehearsal dinner, etc.) — call for relaxed dresses, leg-baring minis, and one-and-done jumpsuits. And don’t think casual equates to boring — you can steal the spotlight by stepping out in something standout, like a sequin dress.
Ulla Johnson
Meera Dress
$80.00$650.00
Rent The Runway
Simon Miller
Sequin Cocktail Dress
$65.00$515.00
Rent The Runway
Boss
Debasa Jumpsuit
$105.00$695.00
Rent The Runway
Rails
Tina Dress
$35.00$248.00
Rent The Runway
Shop all Rent the Runway Spring 2024 wedding guest dresses

