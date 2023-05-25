French-girl style is getting a vacation-ready twist this summer with the new Sézane x Farm Rio collaboration.
Launching on May 28, the 40-piece line is a joyful blend of the brands’ Parisian and Brazilian aesthetics, fusing Sézane’s effortlessly cool silhouettes with Farm Rio’s radiant tropical prints. The result is a range of matching separates, rompers and breezy dresses emblazoned with bright fruits, florals and color-blocked details that will take you from the beach to city with ease. The seasonal prints will also be found on pieces from Sézane’s menswear brand, Octobre Éditions.
“I felt an immediate connection when I met [Farm Rio co-founder] Katia Barros,” Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory said in a press release. “We both share an ardent passion for creative pieces in surprising color palettes that can be worn forever. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the story of Sézane than with Farm Rio — a brand which places adventure, freedom, and people at the heart of everything.”
The collab comes as part of Sézane's 10-year anniversary celebration, which includes a number of global pop-ups and a new homeware collection. In line with this initiative, most recently, the brand also revealed a limited-edition collaboration with Sea NY.
Pack your bags and shop the Sézane x Farm Rio collection when it’s available on May 28 in select stores and online at Sezane.com and FarmRio.com.
