LoveShackFancy Partners With Suni Lee For An Americana Collection With Cotton

“Going back to where it all began, this capsule collection is so special to me, because it's core to LoveShackFancy’s history. Cotton fabrications have been essential in creating our very first pieces and in building that ease and comfortability that makes them so timeless and wearable ,” LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen added. “Creating such an inspiring campaign starring Suni Lee has been the biggest honor. Having grown up with a love and passion for gymnastics myself, I have such an admiration and respect for Suni. She’s truly the perfect, female powerhouse to represent our Americana capsule collection.”