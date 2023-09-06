Whether you’re a fan of the brand or not, LoveShackFancy has managed to own the market as far as whimsical, boho-inspired romantic frocks are concerned. (ICYMI, they were cottagecore before cottagecore was a thing.) And if you’ve ever wanted to bottle that unique brand of beauty and carefree feminine energy, well, now you can. That’s right: Hot off of a fire collab with Gap, LoveShackFancy is entering the beauty game — and up first is a fragrance line.
Helmed by LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy’s beauty debut interprets florals three ways: First, there’s Forever In Love (a fruity floral), Moondance (a warm floral), and Bohème, a classic floral. In true LoveShackFancy form, the bottle design was hardly an afterthought; featuring a palette of dreamy pastels and milky white, each bottle is printed with a toile-like floral motif and topped with a ladylike bow.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All three scents come in both travel spray and 2.5 fluid-ounce bottles, which retail for $32 and $125 respectively at Sephora. (A $15 sampler set with all three scents is also available if you prefer to test them all out before committing to a full size.) While details remain scarce, we can only dream of the beauty possibilities that lie ahead for the brand; perhaps, vintage-inspired compacts of blush and lipstick coffrets aren’t too far behind? In the meantime, let’s get up close and personal with each new LoveShackFancy fragrance.
Notes: Green Pear, Gardenia, Cedarwood
Fruit-forward scents can be a bit twee for my taste, but not this one. It's young and carefree, but still sophisticated. (After all, this is LoveShackFancy we're talking about.) The sweetness from the pear is balanced with the woody cedar, and the overall effect is light and bright — like your favorite 2000s body mist but thoroughly grown up with a house in the Hamptons.
Notes: Velvet Rose, Sandalwood, Magnolia
This was actually the first LoveShackFancy scent I sampled because on paper it ticked most of the notes I love in a scent. If I close my eyes and really experience it, I'd say this one most closely evokes being in a LoveShackFancy store. It's warm and inviting, and soft as the airy fabrics that the brand's iconic dresses are cut from. Rose scents can feel fussy or uptight, but this one feels sexy and confident.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Notes: Peony, Blackcurrant, White Amber
Last but not least is Bohème. LoveShackFancy describes this one as a classic floral, and I would not disagree. It's very pretty, and if you're a fan of flowery scents, you will likely adore this one. Personally, if I'm going to go with a femme scent, I like a little something-something to cut the sweetness. While it is very much a quintessential floral eau, the amber adds a hint of muskiness and complexity — but I'll probably end up wearing the first two the most.
shop 6 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.