Last but not least is Bohème. LoveShackFancy describes this one as a classic floral, and I would not disagree. It's very pretty, and if you're a fan of flowery scents, you will likely adore this one. Personally, if I'm going to go with a femme scent, I like a little something-something to cut the sweetness. While it is very much a quintessential floral eau, the amber adds a hint of muskiness and complexity — but I'll probably end up wearing the first two the most.