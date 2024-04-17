The Bow Jewelry Trend Is Here To Stay Thanks To Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Collab

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The girl trends takeover continues this spring with the new Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy jewelry collection. Dropping on Wednesday, April 17 at 10am EST, this designer brand collaboration will offer all the whimsy and romance your heart could desire in the form of bow accessories (which show no sign of slowing down), hearts, florals, and coquette chokers.
The contemporary jewelry brand, founded by Kendra Scott, and the vintage-inspired fashion label, helmed by Rebecca Hessel Cohen, recently announced the unabashedly feminine gold jewelry collection on Instagram. This collab isn’t a first for either of the two. LoveShackFancy has partnered with Gap, STATE Bags, Pottery Barn, and more. Meanwhile, Kendra Scott recently worked with Barbie and Wrangler.
From gold-plated pendant necklaces and charm bracelets to statement earrings, each piece is just as intricate and whimsical as the next. The collab will include limited-edition versions of Kendra Scott’s best-selling Elisa necklace. Rather than classic gemstones though, you’ll find this style with bow-adorned and floral-patterned pendants. There are also a few bow studs and bow drop styles.
While most styles will be available on both sites, the Bow Statement Earrings with Mother of Pearl stones will exclusively be available at Kendra Scott. Meanwhile, the floral-patterned Ari Heart Stud Earrings, which reference LoveShackFancy’s signature floral prints, will exclusively be sold on the cult-beloved brand’s site.
The Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy collab is here which means you can start carting up limited-edition pieces for yourself or a loved one (hello, Mother’s Day gift!) before they inevitably sell out.
