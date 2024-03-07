A layered accessories look was a popular choice amongst stylists to showcase the spring/summer 2024 collections through a new lens. This styling cue is pretty practical — okay, maybe you don’t need to wear two belts at once à la Maiou and Gestuz, but two bags certainly come in handy on a day that could take you from the gym to the office to a dinner out. Bonus: No shopping is required for this runway trend — just double up on your existing accessories.