The accessory trends that are out now in stores offer up something in between. Maximalists are sure to be pleased with whimsical bags like Loewe’s beaded fruit bags (see above) and Puppets and Puppets’ purse featuring a spoon handle. Minimalists will rejoice in newness by updating their belt buckles with decorative hardware or swapping out leather flats for a mesh pair instead. So if your closet is maxed out on apparel and you’d rather focus on finishing touches that can take your outfit to the next level , you’ll want to read ahead to shop these trending accessory looks.