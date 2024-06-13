All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
J.Crew and Anna October are back with a new collaboration, and this time they’re bringing a little sophisticated glam to your summer wardrobe.
Launching today, the second drop from the American mainstay and the Ukrainian womenswear brand offers a minimalistic, elegant take on timeless, feel-good closet staples. Full of bright, cheerful colors, the 12-piece capsule collection includes pastel-colored slip dresses with lingerie-inspired details — an Anna October signature — a structured blazer, matching satin sets (think: a black bralette with shorts, and a white sleeveless top with wide-leg trousers), and three white dresses that will have all your special-occasion dressing needs covered whether you have a wedding, a summer party, or a night out with the girls on your social calendar this summer.
“Anna is such a joy to work with and always has the most beautiful concepts and vision. She came to us with the idea for a summer garden party with a gorgeous color story using super soft pastels and shimmering fabrics for the second collaboration,” Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director and head of womenswear design, said in an email. “It perfectly embodies both Anna October and J.Crew. We see it living all over the world from a European beach to a wedding to the city streets.”
To capture the summer-in-the-city spirit of the campaign, October herself, as well as her "close friends and muses," modeled the collection in Paris, where the designer has a showroom. "When designing this collection, I envisioned my perfect summer: evenings with the girls, contemplating nature, bunches of flowers, and conquering the big city with a smile and inner freedom," designer Anna October said in an email. "This feeling of lighthearted femininity was a huge inspiration for the shoot that I made for this collaboration. The clothes are infused with pure love and true friendship."
J.Crew first teamed up with Anna October for a holiday-ready collection last December, and the retailer hasn’t slowed down since. This year alone, J.Crew debuted a nautical-themed jewelry collection with NYC brand Catbird, as well as a ‘90s-inspired collaboration with USA Swimming.
The latest J.Crew x Anna October capsule collection is available to shop now. Prices range from $148 to $398.