It’s always a good time to add a staple piece to your wardrobe — just ask Katie Holmes. The actress — who has become known for her effortless, sophisticated, put-together street style — has teamed up with French brand A.P.C. for a collection full of capsule closet essentials that blend timeless Paris and New York styles.
“I have loved [A.P.C.] since I discovered it. The simplicity of design is born out of sophisticated consistency to details and form,” Holmes, who has shopped the brand since the '90s, said in the press release.
To bring the line to life, Holmes looked to A.P.C.’s archives, picking out pieces that best reflect her sense of style. “I love vintage and truly enjoyed stepping into the memories of A.P.C. garments of the past. Bringing the inspiration from collections from the early 2000s and working to make them modern and relevant to the 2024 customer was such a joyful and satisfying experience.”
This resulted in an edit made up of classic cotton tees, silk camis, ribbed V-neck sweaters, denim mini skirts, patent leather Mary Janes, and a quilted coat. In addition to the apparel, the line includes a limited-edition pastel quilt (only 100 are available).
“I did approach this collection with the idea of it being a complete wardrobe,” Holmes added. “One can mix and match the pieces to create many different looks that suit one’s individual style. There are day looks and night looks. Professional and playful.”