Zara’s Newest Collection Is A Fashion-Forward Take On Utilitarian Staples

Zara just dropped its bi-annual SRPLS collection, a luxurious spin on practical wardrobe staples, and it’s full of utilitarian styles with a fashion-forward twist . The spring/summer 2024 SRPLS collection marks the Spanish favorite’s twelfth capsule collection. And if we’re looking back at Zara’s recent SS24 Studio Collection (which Refinery29 readers helped quickly sell out), we predict that these pieces will fly off (virtual) shelves just as fast., which is available to shop in stores and online on, features womenswear, menswear , and kids styles , ranging between $27 and $260. Zara looked to the versatility and functionality of closet essentials and used them as inspiration to create a more customizable wardrobe. From cotton tops and dresses to leather skirts and pants, most pieces feature straps, zippers, and buttons that can be readjusted for the perfect fit or for various silhouettes. See: A button-down dress whose waist can be cinched or pants whose legs could be tightened with ankle buttons.The versatile collection comes in neutral olives and khakis, as well as spring-ready pastel yellows that allow you to easily mix and match pieces together or style a monochromatic uniform. And to complete your look, you’ll want to cart up the collection’s adjustable handbags and two-toned jewelry selection.