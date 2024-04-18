Zara’s Newest Collection Is A Fashion-Forward Take On Utilitarian Staples

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Zara just dropped its bi-annual SRPLS collection, a luxurious spin on practical wardrobe staples, and it’s full of utilitarian styles with a fashion-forward twist. The spring/summer 2024 SRPLS collection marks the Spanish favourite’s twelfth capsule collection. And if we’re looking back at Zara’s recent SS24 Studio Collection (which Refinery29 readers helped quickly sell out), we predict that these pieces will fly off (virtual) shelves just as fast.
Drop 1, which is available to shop in stores and online on 18th April, features womenswear, menswear, and kids styles, starting from £25.99. Zara looked to the versatility and functionality of essentials and used them as inspiration to create a more customisable wardrobe. From cotton tops and dresses to leather skirts and pants, most pieces feature straps, zippers, and buttons that can be readjusted for the perfect fit or for various silhouettes. See: A button-down dress whose waist can be cinched or pants whose legs could be tightened with ankle buttons.
The versatile collection comes in neutral olives and khakis, as well as spring-ready pastel yellows that allow you to easily mix and match pieces together or style a monochromatic uniform. And to complete your look, you’ll want to cart up the collection’s adjustable handbags and two-toned jewellery selection.
Zara SRPLS SS24 Tops
If you want the ultimate cool-gal spring wardrobe, you’ll want to cart up one (or two… or three) of these new Zara tops. They range from effortless basic tank tops, long-sleeves, and cardigans to more intricate vests, button-downs, and tunics with design elements that can be customised.
Zara SRPLS SS24 Bottoms
You’ll then want to pair your top with matching Zara bottoms. Choose between breezy cargo pants, trendy barrel-leg trousers, belted wide-leg trousers, and utilitarian midi skirts — all with plenty of pockets and compartments for a fully functional and practical outfit.
Zara SRPLS SS24 Dresses
This collection also has a small but mighty selection of spring dresses that are somehow both structured and flowy. From boxy button-down midis and belted styles to a pastel yellow draped dress (that we’re hoping to cart up ourselves), each one has unique details that add edge to otherwise classic silhouettes.
Zara SRPLS SS24 Accessories
Style your spring outfits with this collection’s stylish bags and jewellery. For bags, check out the crossbody and pouch with cinch-able shapes. Or opt for a bold multi-belted handbag. And finally, if you’re here for the jewellery, there’s no going wrong with any of the two-toned pieces or the white leather cutout belt.
And be sure to check back on April 25 for Drop 2 of the spring/summer 2024 SRPLS collection.