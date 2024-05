The 10 Best Sustainable Swimwear Brands For Summer 2024

From ECONYL — a regenerated nylon created from post-consumer waste (such as used fishing nets) — to other materials that meet the Global Recycled Standard (a system which verifies that recycled products have been processed in a climate-friendly way), many of the sustainable brands we found use materials that offer traditional swim qualities and features (stretch, water absorption, etc.) without being so harmful to the environment. And while many also include trace amounts of synthetic fibers that aren’t truly sustainable or recyclable, cleaning methods like handwashing or using microfiber-filtering laundry bags can all help prevent shedding.