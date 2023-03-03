7 Sustainable Athleisure Brands To Know About

What do athleisure and sustainability have in common? They're both trends that are here to stay for the long run (thank goodness, too). And just like athleisure lets you work out and relax in style, the best sustainable workout gear has the dual benefits of being good for your closet and the environment. And maybe it's because both are undeniably, undyingly on-trend, but there is also no shortage of sustainable products from sneakers to bedding and even lingerie. No matter how you like to look when you work out (or not), there's a sustainable brand out there that makes choosing the planet easy when shopping for that new athleisure. But there is a lot to consider when browsing, like manufacturing processes, fair-trade suppliers, green initiatives, and sustainable materials sourcing — the whole sustainable supply chain shebang.
Although shopping sustainably is a tricky thing, with all the buzzwords ('renewable,' 'recycled material,' and 'eco-friendly' all saturating the fashion industry these days), one never really knows if a company has a true commitment to sustainable practices or they're just hopping on the greenwashing bandwagon. Fear not! We are here to help you cut through the mumbo-jumbo. (Just one note when it comes to buzzy jargon: "Biodegradable" doesn't mean anything; if something isn't certified compostable and also properly composted, its ability to degrade won't make a huge difference in a landfill.)
After deep diving into the multitude of athleisure brands currently on the market, we've found the best sustainable brands to outfit you head-to-toe.
Girlfriend Collective
If you're looking for sustainable activewear, Girlfriend Collective is one of the best places to begin your search. The AAPI-owned and founded brand makes sustainable and size-inclusive activewear and loungewear that is both affordable and stylish. Transparency and sustainability are two of the brand's main priorities, and both are taken into account throughout the whole shopping process, from using recycled materials when creating products to utilizing 100% recycled and recyclable packaging. The website is flush with great information and explanations on its sustainable practices — each product page even includes a breakdown of the product makeup. The brand also offers Recycle. Reuse. ReGirlfriend., an initiative that allows customers to send back old activewear items for store credit.
Shop Girlfriend Collective
Pangaia
The name of the B corp-certified brand, Pangaia, says it all. 'Pan' means all-inclusive or uniting, and 'gaia' means Mother Earth. The brand is all about working with the earth and minimizing negative impacts on the environment by integrating science, purpose, and design in its products. Each material is designed to have a net positive impact on the earth and is either next-generation bio-materials created in the PANGAIA LAB (like panettle, a plant-based denim fabric made from Himalayan wild nettle) or recycled fibers. The brand's environment-first efforts have not gone unnoticed; you can find celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith, and J.Lo sporting the iconic tracksuits.
Shop Pangaia
Everlane
One of your favorite one-stop shops for effortless, elevated basics is also committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, giving us another reason to love Everlane. The company does its part by creating an ethical supply chain with everything from choosing the most sustainable materials to using renewable energy certificates (RECs) for 100% of the power at its stores. Each product's sustainability efforts can also be read on the product page.
Shop Everlane
MATE The Label
Sustainable? Yes. Chic neutral colors? Yes. Clean materials? Of freaking course. MATE is leading by example toward a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. For starters, the company only uses non-toxic, natural, and organic materials. The woman-founded company also operates on The MATE Eight, or eight guiding principles, one of which includes plastic-free — meaning that the company eliminated all the plastic in its labels and packaging.
Shop MATE
Pact
Pact does indeed practice what it preaches in terms of sustainability practices. The company has partnerships with a number of organizations including Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard, and SimpliZero to further its commitment to both people and the planet. Each product page provides a breakdown of the product's organic cotton water savings, carbon offset for the climate, and the fair trade factory it was made in. Pact also has the Give Back Box program where shoppers can use a prepaid free shipping label to send gently used clothes (in a recycled box) to one of five charities. The revenue earned from the charities is used to help fund community-based programs such as job training and support services.
Shop Pact
Summersalt
Summersalt is known
Summersalt is known for its super soft signature French Terry fabric, but did you know it also has great sustainability practices? Many of Summersalt's products are made from eco-friendly or recycled materials such as recycled polyester or Tencel Modal, a material made using sustainable beach wood, resulting in the brands' uber-soft fabrics. We love being comfy while breaking a sweat.
Shop Summersalt
Wolven
Founded as a way to challenge fashion industry norms, Wolven aims to address unethical fashion practices and environmental impact with clothes that not only celebrate differences but also promote sustainable practices. Wolven ensures that sustainably flows into all facets of their production process, from ethical manufacturing to investing in programs that offset the emissions created during production. The company's athleisure wear has vibrant designs that are soft, sustainable, and stylish for all bodies. A true triple threat.
Shop Wolven
